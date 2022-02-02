Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to release in theatres in March

The period drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ was earlier slated to release on January 14, but was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s long-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam is slated to finally release in theatres on March 11. Sharing the announcement on Wednesday, February 2, the makers wrote: “The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March!(sic).”

Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a January 14 opening, but was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The announcement was shared along with a new poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as a man named Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Radhe Shyam will be released in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The release of the film has been postponed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic. When January 14 was scheduled as the release date, UV Creations, the production banner bankrolling the film had tweeted, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the number of cases of Omicron variant, it looks like, we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about Love vs Destiny. And we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you soon in the cinemas."

Shot in picturesque locations, the story takes place in Italy of the 1970s. Speaking to TNM about the research and planning that went into the production of the pan-Indian film, production designer Raveendar Reddy said in an interview, “A lot of research and preparation went into making the movie look as convincing and authentic as possible.” He further said, “From the furniture and crockery to even the telephone and mirror, we have made sure it represented that particular period’s culture as closely as possible in Radhe Shyam.”