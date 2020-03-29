Racism in Mysuru: Supermarket blocks students from north east

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several instances of racism faced by people from the north eastern states in the rest of the country have emerged. In the latest instance, two young men were blocked from entering a supermarket in Mysuru. The students from Nagaland were told they couldn't enter to buy groceries as they were 'foreigners'. The incident was recorded in a video captured by one of them.

The incident of racial discrimination took place in the More Supermarket Outlet located near Chamundipuram on JLB Road Branch in Mysuru city around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

The video seems to have been posted first by one of the men in the video on Instagram on Saturday. And since then the video has got viral on many social media and personal messaging platforms.

The video shows one of the men telling an attendant, “You guys don’t accept us? You don’t know North East is in India. We too are Indians, we also need groceries like you. We too are humans and we need groceries just like you guys.”

Another man is heard saying, “Why are you discriminating (against) us? We have an Aadhaar card.”

The video ends with one of the attendants at the store threatening the person shooting the video to stop recording and the person recording the video saying he will call the police.

The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media with many criticising the discriminatory attitude of the store.

In the Instagram post, the person who shot the video has written that he and his friend were denied entry even after waiting at the store for almost 25 minutes in the queue. It said that they were called foreigners and even when they showed their Aadhaar cards they were not accepted. They were forced to return home without groceries.

He also said, “Guys, the world is fighting this epidemic together, nobody should sleep without food. Stop this Racism coz of this #covid-19.” (sic)

Incidentally, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner also tweeted, “Some misguided persons have made unwanted Covid 19 remarks against our brethren from NorthEastern States. These misguided will be dealt with very sternly.Brothers & Sisters from NorthEast, you are secure here, approach nearest Policestation or Me directly Live Fearless.”

Some misguided persons have made unwanted Covid 19 remarks against our brethren from NorthEastern States. These misguided will be dealt with very sternly.Brothers & Sisters from NorthEast, you are secure here, approach nearest Policestation or Me directly Live Fearless. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 29, 2020

“PLEASE READ.THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED WITH US IN MYSURU, KARNATAKA.This is a proof of more stores who didn't accept us as an Indian.

Me and my friend went to nearest more store this evening for groceries,we were in a queue for almost 25mins ,as our turns arrive we went to doors for entry and there were securities and they didn't allowed us to enter,so we talk them nicely like why can't we enter? We don't have any symptoms,or you can check us as well. And the securities said 'Coz you are not INDIAN', me n my friend were immediately offended with their response,but without any further argument we showed them our proof as an Indian (Aadhaar Card)and told them 'we are from Northeast India and a college students ', but still they said 'we don't accept foreigners'. We were arguing to proof ourselves as an Indian (for 5-10mins) in our own Nation. We went back home without groceries.

Guys,the world is fighting this pandemic together, nobody should sleep without food. Stop this Racism coz of this #covid-19. If the owner don't feed his dog during this lockdown for the greed of his family the dog cannot survive, likewise,if the stores can't allow us to even purchase we humans can't survive. Whether it be Indian, foreigners or northeastern or whatever , remember we are Humans first and underneath every skin colours or face runs the same blood ie 'RED'. "STOP RACISM" ,"SAY NO TO RACISM".

