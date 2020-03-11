Rachita Ram’s ‘April’ shooting to commence after Ugadi

Directed by Satya Rayala, the film also stars Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Flix Sandalwood

The shooting of the upcoming film April will begin soon after the Ugadi festival, confirm sources. When this project was announced last year, its makers released the first look poster featuring Rachita Ram and it created the right buzz. Plans are to release April towards the end of this year.

It may be noted here that this Kannada film was originally planned as a heroine-centric film but now the script has undergone changes to make it a complete commercial thriller. Rachita Ram was roped in to play the central character in April; however, Chiranjeevi Sarja was later brought on board following which the script was tweaked a bit to suit his image.

Satya Rayala will be wielding the megaphone for this venture with the technical crew comprising Arjun Shetty for cinematography and Pratheek Shetty for editing. Sachin Basrur will be composing the tunes for April. The groundwork to get the film on the floors is on and the shooting will commence end of this month after Ugadi.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja is gearing up for the release of Raja Marthanda. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Ram Narayan is directing this entertainer which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays the lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Triveni, who was seen in Tagaru, is the second heroine. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick while cinematography is by Jabez K Ganesh.

Chiranjeevi’s Khaki, which had the tagline: The Power of Common Man indicating that it will deliver a strong social awareness message for audiences, had hit the marquee earlier this year. Wielding the megaphone for Khaki was debut director Navin Reddy. The film was bankrolled by Tharun Shivappa under the banner Tharun Talkies. The technical crew of Khaki included Ritvik to compose music and Balu to crank the camera. Vidhyadhar scripted the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)