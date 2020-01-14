Rachita Ram roped in for Vijay Gowda’s heroine-centric film?

Titled ‘Lilly’, the film is based on a socially relevant issue.

Flix Sandalwood

Director Vijay S Gowda, who is well-known in the animation industry, will be making his debut with the feature film Lilly in Sandalwood. The director has worked meticulously on this project and it took him nearly one and half years to complete the story, screenplay and dialogues, we hear from sources.

Touted to be a film on a socially relevant issue, sources say that Lilly will deal with the impact that technology has on children and how children are being neglected due to the dependence on technology. It is a psychological mystery thriller, add sources. Lilly will be bankrolled by Nagaraj and Subramani under their banners Raj’s Films and Bourn Films respectively.

As the title suggests, Lilly will be a heroine-centric film and its makers are keen on roping in Rachita Ram to play the central character. William David has been signed to crank the camera for this venture with Srikanth Shroff taking care of the editing and debutant Veeresh Gowda composing the tunes. Auditions are being conducted for roping in actors for pivotal roles in the film and the shooting is expected to begin next month.

Rachita Ram is one of the busiest heroines in the Kannada film industry with a number of films in her kitty, including 100, Ek Love Ya, Daali, Veeram and Ravi Bopanna, which are all in different stages of production.

Veteran actor and director V Ravichandran is playing the lead role in Ravi Bopanna besides directing the film and composing the tunes. Reports say that Ravichandran is playing a retired cybercrime cop in the film and that his fans will get to see him sporting a new look. Kavya Shetty will be playing the lead opposite Ravichandran while Sanchita Padukone will be seen in a pivotal role along with Rachita Ram.

Rachita Ram also has the Telugu movie Super Machi needing her attention this year.

