'Quota exceeded': Krishna river board asks Andhra to stop drawing water from 3 projects

The three projects include the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal, Handri-Neeva project and Muchhumarri lift irrigation scheme.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh had already availed water in excess of what was approved, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to stop drawing water from three projects immediately. This includes the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal, Handri-Neeva project and Muchhumarri lift irrigation scheme.

A Paramesham, a member-secretary of the KRMB, shot off a letter to the Engineer-in-chief of the Andhra Water Resources Department, where he pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had availed 220.32 tmc ft of water from the Srisailam reservoir, which included 169.66 tmc ft from the contentious Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator.

According to reports, the KRMB said that another 60.33 tmc ft water was available in the projects being shared by the two states, of which Telangana could avail 56.56 tmc ft, while Andhra could avail the rest.

The letter from the KRMB came just a day after Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials defended the stateâ€™s move to draw additional water from the Krishna river by widening the Pothireddypadu canal, and accused Telangana of carrying out several irrigation projects since bifurcation without the required approvals.

The entire row has been ongoing since last week, when the Telangana government filed a complaint with the KRMB, alleging that the new irrigation project planned by Andhra was illegal and a violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The Centre has also taken note of the issue and asked the KRMB to look into the reported plan of Andhra Pradesh to draw additional water from the Srisailam project, and convene a meeting on the issue.

The Centre also directed the KRMB to issue an order to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from proceeding further on the project.

