Quarantine guidelines for domestic travellers flying to south Indian states: Full details

All state governments have laid out their own set of protocols for passengers arriving at their airports.

The Indian government has resumed domestic flight services after a gap of two months, in a calibrated manner. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing due to the influx of individuals from other states and countries over the last two weeks, state governments have expressed apprehensions about resuming the flight services.

Although the Ministry of Aviation resumed the domestic flight services on Monday, the state governments have laid out their own set of protocols for passengers arriving at their airports. This includes registering on the designated government portals and following quarantine norms.

Here are the important guidelines issued by the five south Indian state governments and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Tamil Nadu

> All incoming passengers must obtain a mandatory TN e-pass by registering on TN pass website before travelling.

> All passengers must undergo thermal screening.

> Symptomatic passengers to be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.

> Asymptomatic passengers must undergo 14-day home quarantine.

> Those without a residence in Tamil Nadu should go into paid institutional quarantine or use govt's free accommodation.

Karnataka

> All returnees must register on Seva Sindhu portal to obtain the e-Pass. This is especially applicable to transit passengers passing through Karnataka, to ensure tracking.

> Returnees from high-prevalence states â€” Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh â€” will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days. On the fifth or seventh day, swab samples will be collected. If results turn negative, they will be sent home for another seven-day quarantine.

> Home quarantine on arrival is allowed for pregnant women, children below 10 years, senior citizens above 80 years and terminally ill patients (cancer, chronic kidney disease, etc). However, they will be first taken to the quarantine centre to collect swab samples.

> Returnees from low-prevalence states will be allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

> Passengers who show coronavirus-negative certificate from ICMR-approved lab (not more than two days old from the date of journey) will be exempted from institutional quarantine. They can undergo 14-day home quarantine.

> Persons coming on short trips (like businessmen) need not undergo any quarantine. However, they must produce a coronavirus-negative certificate (not more than two days older from the travel date). If they cannot produce the certificate, they will be tested and have to stay in paid institutional quarantine at government-identified hotels until their tests come out.

> In addition to health professionals, Union and state governments who travel across states will be exempted from quarantine requirements.

Kerala

> After obtaining the flight tickets, all passengers must register their details on COVID19Jagratha portal and select the arrival airport in Kerala. Travel permit will be issued with a QR Code on the registered mobile number and email.

> After undergoing medical screening, asymptomatic persons can undergo home quarantine for 14 days (from the date of arrival). However, this will be allowed only if the local self-government department confirms the availability of home quarantine facility. If it is not confirmed before the arrival, the person(s) will be sent to an institutional facility in the respective district.

> Those with symptoms will be sent to a COVID Care centre or hospital.

Andhra Pradesh

> Passengers must register on Spandana website for clearance before booking flight tickets.

> All passengers will be screened for symptoms.

> Symptomatic passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine and tested on arrival. If they test negative after seven days, they will be allowed to go home, where they will have to undergo further seven-day quarantine.

Note: This will be applicable for asymptomatic passengers coming from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

> Asymptomatic passengers from low incidence areas will be sent for 14-day home quarantine, after taking their swab samples. If samples come positive they will be shifted to COVID Care centre or asked to continue home quarantine or sent to the hospital for treatment as the case may be.

Telangana

> All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

> Asymptomatic passengers need not undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. They will have to self-monitor for 14 days.

> Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.

> Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to designated COVID-19 health facilities.

> Pregnant women, people with ailments and bereaved family members will be directly sent to home quarantine.

> Those coming on short trips need not undergo any quarantine.

Lakshadweep

> Only passengers with a confirmed coronavirus-negative report (not later than two days before the flight) shall be allowed to board. The certificate should be obtained from either a government testing centre or any Indian Council of Medical Research-approved private testing lab.

> Persons coming from Red Zone areas in Kerala or any zone from other states will be quarantined in Kochi for seven days. If tested negative during this period, the person will be allowed to travel to the islands. They will have to further undergo 14-day home quarantine.

> Persons coming from foreign countries will be quarantined in Kochi for 14 days and tested. If test results are negative, they can travel to the islands and undergo 14-day home quarantine.

> Indian government officials and service providers coming for urgent work may not be put in quarantine either in Kochi or Lakshadweep. Interactions with these officials will be limited, and physical distancing norms will be followed.