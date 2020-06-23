Puri Jagannath Temple servitor tests coronavirus positive as Rath Yatra gets underway

The annual festival in Odisha is being celebrated after the Supreme Court's nod to organise it in a limited way without public attendance.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A servitor of Puri Jagannath Temple has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, informed Puri District Collector Balwant Singh on Tuesday. The news came amid a curtailed Rath Yatra underway in Puri after the Supreme Court gave in to Centre and Odisha's request, partially lifting its last weeks complete ban on the festival.

Covid 19 tests of 1,143 servitors were undertaken on Monday as per the direction of Supreme Court ahead of the Rath Yatra. Except for one all were found negative.

"Confirm case has been shifted to Covid Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals. Contact tracing is being done and the area has been contained," said the Puri district administration in a tweet.

Covid 19 Tests of 1143 Servitors were undertaken on 22.6.2020 as per hnbl Supreme Court instructions .Except one all are found negative.Confirm case has been shifted to Covid Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals , Contact tracing is being done and Area has been contained. â€” PuriOfficial (@Puri_Official) June 23, 2020

Notably, the servitors shall be permitted to participate in the festival and pull the chariot only if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

For the first time ever, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees at Odisha's Puri on Tuesday.

The annual festival is being celebrated after the Supreme Court's nod to organise it in a limited way without public attendance.

The priests performed the "Mangala Aarti" early in the morning.

Amid blowing of conches and beating of cymbals, the ceremonial procession of the deities known as "Pahandi" - carrying the deities on chariots out of the temple -- took place.

The three deities were taken atop of the three traditionally decked up wooden chariots -- Nandighosa (for Jagannath), Taladhwaja (for Balabhadra) and Devadalana (for Subhadra).

The chariots will be pulled to Gundicha temple in Puri, which is around 3 km away from the main Jagannath temple.

This year, no more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots. They shall be permitted to do that only if they have tested negative for Covid-19. This number (500) shall include temple servitors and police personnel.

"All are cooperating for the smooth functioning of Rath Yatra as per the Supreme Court order. I request all devotees to stay at home and watch the live telecast of the festival," said Balwant Singh, Puri district collector.

The festival marks the annual journey of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra -- from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple.

The festival ends after nine days when the deities make their way back to the Jagannath temple.

Following the Supreme Court direction, a partial curfew has been imposed in Puri and all the entry points to the town have been sealed since last night. No one would be allowed to come to the grand road.



