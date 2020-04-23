Puri Jagannadh to direct Balayya after â€˜Fighterâ€™

The actor and director had earlier worked together on the 2017 film 'Paisa Vasool'.

Flix Tollywood

Director Puri Jagan is currently busy playing the lead role in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter and Ramya Krishnan has been signed up to play the heroâ€™s mother in it. Reports are that director Puri Jagannadh signed her up after working with her in Romantic, in which she has a pivotal role.

With Fighter in progress, there are reports surfacing that Puri Jagan may direct N Balakrishna next. The duo had teamed up for Paisa Vasool in 2017 and share a good rapport since then. The film had Shriya Saran playing Balayyaâ€™s lead pair with Vikramjeet Virk and Musskan Sethi in pivotal roles.

While the buzz about Puri Jagan and Balayya teaming up is doing rounds, the latter is busy with the Boyapati Srinivas directorial. It may be noted here that N Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Simha and Legend turned out to be the biggest hits in their careers. To be titled yet, 'NBK 106' is being produced by Miriyala Raveendar under his banner.

Fighter is being made in Telugu and Hindi with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannadh is producing the Telugu version. Boney Kapoor and Sri Deviâ€™s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama. The shooting of this film commenced in January this year and was progressing until the lockdown was announced.

There were reports that Puri Jagannadh is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. The makers of Fighter will be approaching the legendary boxer and it needs to be seen if he will be accepting the offer. Apparently, the lead star idolizes the boxing legend following which it was decided to bring him on-board. However, it needs to be seen if Mike Tyson would agree to join the star cast.