Puneeth’s first look from 'Yuva Rathnaa' out

Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar’s look in the upcoming film Yuva Rathnaa is out. The star is seen tugging a skeleton behind his back while there's a skeleton of a dinosaur in the background. There are various speculations about Puneeth’s role in Yuva Rathnaa but the filmmakers are tight-lipped about it.

The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa and it is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyeshaa is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

The title Yuva Rathnaa comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or a professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathnaa with Radikaa Sarathkumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

Besides starring in Yuva Rathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. Puneeth will be seen making a cameo appearance in this flick. Apparently, he will be featured in a song sequence that is choreographed by Harsha A. Raj B Shetty has been roped in to play the lead role in this film and it also has Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles.

Puneeth Rajkumar also has James in the making. The film will be helmed by director Chethan Kumar and will be bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda. According to reports, James will be a complete mass entertainer with all the massy elements.

