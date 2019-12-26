Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions bags audio rights of Suri’s film

Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions has bagged the audio rights of the Suri directorial Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. This is not the first time the production house has bought the rights of a Suri film, as they had done it earlier for Tagaru too. Incidentally, Tagaru and Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger have the same combo – director Suri and music composer Charan Raj.

The songs in Tagaru turned out to be chartbusters and music buffs look forward to Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger also becoming a hit on the same lines.

The audio of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger will be launched during the second week of January and the re-recording is being done currently to keep up with the deadline. The teaser of this film will be released on new year’s, say sources.

Produced by Sudhir, the film is touted to revolve around the mafia. The film’s technical crew includes dialogues written by director Suri himself while cinematography and editing are handled by Shekar and Deepu S respectively. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger stars Niveditha as the female lead with newbies Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham and Monisha Nadgir forming the supporting cast.

Reports suggest that the makers of the film are planning a January 24 release, but the release date is not official yet as the censor process is still due.

Besides this film, Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling Maya Bazaar under PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty has been roped in to play the lead role in this film, which also has Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. An interesting update about Maya Bazaar is that Puneeth will be seen making a cameo appearance. Apparently, he will be featured in a song sequence that is choreographed by Harsha A. The star has allotted a couple of days from his busy schedule to complete the shooting.

