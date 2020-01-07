Puneeth Rajkumar’s next to be directed by Satya Prakash

Sandalwood

Reports are doing rounds that Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has given his go ahead for a new film. Director Satya Prakash impressed him with a one-liner so much so that the star agreed to do the film without even hearing the entire script.

Sources say that Puneeth has complete trust in the director’s abilities; therefore, the prep work has already begun. Looks like Puneeth’s production house, PRK Productions, will be bankrolling the film.

Director Saya Prakash is working on tightening up the script and will soon be finalising his star cast and crew. The director’s last film to hit the silver screens was Ondalla Eradalla, which was a social comedy-drama. With news that he will be directing Puneeth next, fans wonder what genre he will be touching upon this time.

In the meantime, Puneeth will be completing his current project Yuva Rathna. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. On New Year’s day, the filmmakers released Puneeth’s look in the film. The star is seen tugging a skeleton on his back while there’s a skeleton of a dinosaur in the background. There are various speculations about Puneeth’s role in Yuva Rathna but the filmmakers are tight-lipped about it.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathna with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role. The film has Sayyesha playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry.

The technical crew of this film comprises S Thaman for music, Venkatesh Anguraj for cinematography and KM Prakash for editing. Yuva Rathna is likely to hit the marquee in April this year but its release date is yet to be finalised.

