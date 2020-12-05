Puneeth Rajkumar lends his voice for a song in â€˜Yuvarathnaaâ€™

The actor will be crooning a song titled â€˜Oorigobba Rajaâ€™, and this was revealed by music director S Thaman on Twitter.

Flix Sandalwood

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar has lent his voice for a song for his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa. The actor will be crooning the song titled â€˜Oorigobba Rajaâ€™ and this was revealed by the music director of the film, S Thaman, via a tweet. Thaman shared a picture which showed Puneeth behind the microphone in action.

Sharing the picture composer Thaman wrote, "We are back with A SUPER POWERFULLL #Masssssssssssssssong this time for #Yuvarathnaa . Lots of love to dear brother @PuneethRajkumar & brother @SanthoshAnand15 @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @hombalefilms #Yuvarathnaamusic"

The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the hit film Rajakumaraa. The film has Sayyesha playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. It also has veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani playing an important role, reportedly that of a college principal.

Recently, on the occasion of the Dussehra celebrations, the makers released a poster. The star is seen with an intense look that has his fans waiting in anticipation to know more about the film.

The film is being produced under the banner Hombale Films. The production house had recently tasted success with the hit film KGF starring Yash. This film is likely to hit the marquee later this year and the release is yet to be finalized. S Thaman is composing music for the film. It may be recalled here that the plan was to release this film at the theatres in April this year but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the post-production happening full swing, we can have an official word on its release date soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen on the silver screens in Mayabazar 2016 in which he made a cameo appearance. Incidentally, it was produced under his banner PRK Productions. There are also reports emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be roped in to star in the Kannada remake of 3 Idiots, but this has not been confirmed yet.

