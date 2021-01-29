Puneeth Rajkumar launches ‘Bell Bottom 2’

Directed by Jayathirtha, who also helmed the prequel, the film will see Rishab Shetty and Hari Prriya reprising their roles.

Kannada film Bell Bottom 2 commenced with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar gracing the event. Earlier in the day, the team unveiled the title of the film and later began the proceedings with the customary pooja.

Sharing pics from the event on her social media page, actor Hari Prriya wrote, “Here are some pics from the launch of BELL BOTTOM – 2 (The curious case of Chendoova). Thank you @PuneethRajkumar Sir for gracing the function! Need all your wishes and prayers ppl. #Bellbottom #bellbottom2 @shetty_rishab @TanyaHope_offl @jayathirtha77.”

While Rishab Shetty and Hari Prriya will be reprising their roles from the prequel, the latest additions to the star cast are Tanya Hope, Yogaraj Bhat, Pramod Shetty and PD Sathish Chandra in pivotal roles. Aravind Kashyap will work the camera while the music will be composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Produced under the banner Golden Horse Cinema, the crime comedy has been penned by TK Dayanand.

Director Jayathirtha, one of the main creative forces behind the success of the first instalment Bell Bottom, has assured that the sequel will have more twists and turns. He added that some intriguing stories left unrecorded in Indian history have been woven into the story that is set in the 1980s. The shooting will take place in various places, including North Karnataka, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Bell Bottom, which hit the marquee in February 2019, turned out to be a big hit. The film was based on a short story penned by TK Dayanand. The movie became one of the highest grossers in the Kannada film industry. It completed 100 days in over 25 centres with housefull shows. The story revolves around detective Divakara, who takes up the biggest case in the area. During the investigation, Divakara meets several people and his ladylove as well. Hari Prriya plays a bootlegger. Shivamani plays the character Mantravadi MoDi Nanjappa and was well-appreciated for his portrayal.

Bell Bottom was an interesting tale that had the audiences glued to their seats till the end to know who the culprit is. Following its success, the detective thriller is to be remade in Tamil with Sathya Siva helming the project as its director and KN Enterprises bankrolling it. Reports say that actor Krishna has been roped in to reprise the role done by Rishab Shetty while Mahima Nambiar will play Hari Prriya’s role.

It may be noted here that Bell Bottom is currently being made in Hindi with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role.

