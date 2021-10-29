Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with full state honours on Sunday

The cremation ceremony will be held at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluruâ€™s Nandini Layout, where Puneethâ€™s father and Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar is buried.

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away unexpectedly due to a massive heart attack on Friday, October 29, will be cremated with full state honours on Sunday. The cremation ceremony will be held at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluruâ€™s Nandini Layout, where Puneethâ€™s father and Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar is buried. According to an order issued by the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has granted permission for Puneethâ€™s body to be cremated next to his fatherâ€™s burial place. The family is reportedly awaiting the arrival of a family member from abroad before conducting the funeral.

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to the ICU at Bengaluruâ€™s Vikram Hospital at noon on Friday after suffering a major heart attack. Four hours later, the news of his death was confirmed. The actorâ€™s body was then taken to his residence at Sadashiva Nagar, and later brought to the Kanteerava Stadium in central Bengaluru where fans could pay their respects. His body will be at the stadium the whole of Saturday, allowing fans from all over the state to say goodbye to the beloved actor, who is also fondly known as Appu.

Even before the news of the National Award-winning actorâ€™s death was made official, hundreds of fans had gathered outside the hospital when he was admitted. At the stadium, several thousands of people began to gather even before Puneethâ€™s body was brought there at around 6 pm.

Puneeth had pledged to donate his eyes, following the footsteps of his father. His eyes were donated on Friday.

The actorâ€™s untimely death has shocked his fans, wellwishers and members of the film industry. Many people who knew him fondly remembered him as a kind and warm person. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

The youngest son of superstar Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth started his film career as a child actor, and is remembered fondly for his roles in Chalisida Modagalu (1983) and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 in Appu, going on to play the lead role in more than 30 films. Yuvarathnaa was his last film to release in April this year. He had unreleased projects including James and Dvitva lined up.

