Puducherry polls: AINRC-led alliance set to form govt

NR Congress won ten seats in Puducherry, while its ally BJP won three and was leading in three other constituencies.

The All India NR Congress won ten seats in Puducherry and its ally BJP three seats, and was leading in three others as of 9.45pm on Sunday. This means that AINRC alliance is set to form the next government in Puducherry. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), meanwhile, saw DMK win three seats and lead in three others, while the Congress was reduced to two seats.

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan. Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the April 6 poll from Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee. The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes.

A green horn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former Welfare Minister M Kandasamy.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told PTI that the BJP nominee A John Kumar was declared elected from Kamaraj Nagar. Kumar defeated his immediate Congress rival and former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan. John Kumar was elected from Kamaraj Nagar in the by election held in November 2019 on Congress ticket. He has now retained the segment but on different party ticket. Kumar joined BJP in February after quitting Congress and contested the April 6 poll locking horns with former Industries Minister.

M Vaithianathan of Congress defeated BJP's V Saminathan, who is president of Puducherry unit of the party, by a margin of 5,652 votes in the Lawspet constituency. Saminathan was one of the nominated legislators in the outgoing Assembly. Vaithianathan quit the AINRC a few months ago and joined the Congress.

The DMK wrested the Uppalam constituency here from the AIADMK in the April 6 poll to the territorial Assembly. DMK nominee Annibal Kennedy defeated AIADMK's A Anbalagam in Uppalam. Anbalagan was holding the constituency consecutively from his first election in 2001.