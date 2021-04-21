Puducherry announces total lockdown from April 23 to April 26

The lockdown will be observed from 10 pm on April 23 to 5 am on April 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory.

As the COVID-19 cases spike in the Union territory along with the COVID-19 deaths, the Puducherry government on Tuesday announced a total lockdown from April 23 to 26 to contain the spread of the virus. The announcement of a complete lockdown comes a day after Puducherry imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting from Tuesday.

In a release from the office of Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "A total lockdown will be observed in the whole of the Union Territory from 10 pm on April 23 to 5 am on April 26 as part of the measures to contain spread of the virus in Puducherry."

“On other days, all shops and business establishments would be permitted to conduct business up to 2 pm. Hotels and restaurants would be permitted to sell food in parcels even after 2 pm,” it said.

Marriages would be permitted only with limited number of invitees as announced earlier. No religious processions or car festivals are permitted to be held at places of worship while prayers could be offered with adherence to safety protocols, it said.

The number of beds for inpatients in COVID-19 hospitals would be increased and COVID-19 care centres would also be opened additionally at various centres, the release said adding, masks and sanitisers would be sold at subsidized prices through the cooperative milk parlours from Wednesday.

Medicines and other medical facilities would be ramped up. Adequate stocks of vaccines would be procured as those above 18 years would also be vaccinated from May 1, it said.

The Union Territory has been witnessing a steady increase in daily cases and deaths over the last fortnight. The fatality rate in the Union Territory also touched 1.5% on Monday which is above the national average of 1.2%. Also, Puducherry has the maximum number of death by recording 572 deaths.