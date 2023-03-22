PT Usha to receive honorary doctorate from Central University of Kerala

The first ever honorary doctorate of the Central University of Kerala will go to legendary Indian athlete PT Usha, popularly known as 'Payyoli Express'. The decision to honour her was taken for her exemplary contribution to sports. The 58-year-old Usha, a former Indian Railway official, is now a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

In December last year, she was elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Olympic Association. In her distinguished career on the field, she has won 33 medals, including 19 gold, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship. She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also won six medals, including five gold in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985.

After she hung up her boots, the athlete founded the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor in her home district of Kozhikode and her wards till now have won 79 international medals for the country. The Central University is now deciding on a convenient date to organise the function to honour Usha.