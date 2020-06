Protocols demanded for bringing back NRIs can’t be implemented: Centre to Kerala

The Ministry of External Affairs sent a letter of appreciation to Kerala government complimenting its ‘pragmatic approach in trying to contain the spread of the virus’.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday said "state specific protocols" to bring back expatriates from foreign countries, as demanded by the Kerala government, cannot be implemented.

However, the ministry appreciated the state government later for its "pragmatic approach" in bringing back expatriates and said the effort will "minimise the chances of transmission" of the coronavirus.

Muraleedharan earlier in the day said all Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights will have to follow the same standard operating procedure (SOP) while bringing back expatriates.

The Kerala government, which had made pre-flight COVID-19 testing mandatory for those travelling from abroad, laid down certain guidelines on Wednesday to bring back those stranded, especially from the Gulf countries, taking into account country-specific situations.

The government order on COVID-19 testing was to come into effect from Thursday and Kerala had sought the Centre's help for providing testing facilities in the host countries, before expatriates boarded the flights to the southern state.

"The VBM flights carrying expatriates to India will follow the same SOP and state-specific protocols cannot be implemented. The ministry has informed the Kerala government about the same," Muraleedharan said.

He said according to the SOP, any expatriate who comes from abroad will undergo all tests that are being conducted in those countries in accordance with the SOP there.

The Union Minister said the testing protocol of each country will be applicable and the MEA is bound to implement those.

"Rest of the guidelines and restrictions suggested by Kerala is impractical for the External Affairs ministry and we have informed the same to the state," he told reporters.

However, late in the evening, the Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, sent a letter of appreciation to Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta.

"I must compliment the government of Kerala for its pragmatic approach in trying to contain the spread of the virus. The measures proposed by you of wearing N95 masks, face shields, hand gloves etc. will minimise the chances of transmission," the letter said.

It also said the Kerala government may discuss the special requirements directly with the airlines concerned for their cooperation.

"We shall share your approach with our Ambassadors in the Gulf. This would greatly facilitate a smooth flow of Indians back home by VBM flights," Bhattacharyya said.

According to the state government's order, apart from carrying a COVID-19 negative certificate, the passengers must wear N95 masks, face shields and gloves. It also said the passengers from certain countries, where there are no testing facilities, must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while flying into the state.

The state government had earlier informed that it was ready to provide the kits and testing materials, if required.

