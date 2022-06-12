Kerala CM’s security tightened due to protests, Cong alleges black banned at events

Due to high security around the areas where the CM was visiting, there were protests from the public too as many roads were closed.

Black-coloured clothes were again banned at a programme attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Malappuram on Sunday, June 12. Ever since the allegations by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against the CM’s office surfaced, security has been beefed up for events attended by the CM. Black colour was banned at the Ernakulam and Kottayam programmes that the CM attended on Saturday too.

Black-coloured masks were banned at the inauguration of the Thavanur Central Jail on Sunday. Police personnel provided yellow masks to people who came wearing black masks. As per reports, the police forcefully closed down a few shops as part of security measures. Youth Congress and Youth Muslim League workers held protests wearing black masks and waving black flag near Thavanur.

In Palakkad, Congress workers held a protest under the leadership of MLA Shafi Parambil on Sunday wearing black clothes and holding black balloons and flags.

“Why is the CM scared of black? Is it the first time that black flags have been used in a protest? We are not trying to assault him, we are protesting by waving black flags from the side of the road. They should check the CPI(M)’s protest history and how violent it was. This is a democracy, not anyone’s kingdom,” Shafi Parambil told the media.

In Ernakulam, the police stopped attendees who wore black masks to the inaugural ceremony of the cancer centre at the Kaloor metro station on Saturday. As per reports, police personnel and security guards asked some media persons who went to cover the event to remove their black masks. They were given a different coloured mask. Meanwhile, the police also took into custody two transgender persons who protested against the police questioning them over wearing black outfits. Avanthika and Anna were about to board a train at the metro station when the police stopped them. The two alleged that though they informed the police that they were going to the metro station, the police followed them till the station, following which they expressed their protest to the media.

Due to high security around the areas where the CM was visiting, there were protests from the public too as many roads were closed. Shafi Parambil said that a CM should not be a burden to the public with roads closed extensively for his security.

Though the CMO had informed on Saturday that there was no ban on black masks, the ban still continued on Sunday. “Wearing a mask is not the issue, the problem is whether it is a part of a protest. Security has to be given when it’s necessary,” MV Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government, said referring to the protests.

In February 2021 too, there were reports from Wayanad of a ban on black masks at an event attended by Pinarayi Vijayan. But the CM had later clarified that there was no such regulation and that someone was spreading false news.

