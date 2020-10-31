Protests erupt in Hyderabad after govt stops Rs 10k flood relief cash

The distribution of the Rs 10,000 flood relief aid was stopped after allegations of corruption and favouritism.

news Hyderabad Floods 2020

Protests broke out in Hyderabad on Saturday after the disbursal of Rs 10,000 per family as relief aid for those affected by the floods was halted in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The state is reported to have distributed a total of Rs 357 crore so far to 3.5 lakh flood victims in the city as of Friday, but the government has issued orders to halt the distribution.

On Saturday, hundreds of women flocked to Uppal Municipal office, raising slogans against the state government while demanding the release of the Rs 10,000 per family aid. Protests backed by the BJP were also held at Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Karmanghat, Santoshnagar, Sayeedabad and Madanapetlocalities, blocking traffic briefly.

The relief scheme of the state government launched on October 19 had come under criticism from civic groups and opposition parties alike for being unfair in disbursal of the relief amount. Allegations were made that the TRS party was bribing voters ahead of the GHMC elections. It has also been alleged that corporators were showing favouritism while releasing the aid money to families. Hyderabad in October received heavy rainfall, leading to all major lakes in the city overflowing. Several lakes breached bunds and inundated neighbourhoods. The state government is yet to completely assess the extent of flood damage. Lakhs of citizens suffered property and livelihood losses in the floods.

The state government on Friday directed the GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to issue orders asking all Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) to hand over the remaining cash to Zonal Financial Advisors (FAs). The remaining funds will be deposited in the Zonal Commissioner Swachh Hyderabad account. The Zonal Examiners with the GHMC will verify the records of each DMC and adjust the advance by November 1, and account statements have to be furnished by November 2, reported The New Indian Express.

Earlier this week, protests erupted in the flood-affected parts of Hyderabad where locals burnt effigies of local corporators, alleging bias in cash aid distribution. It was alleged that cash aid was distributed to a select few who were close to the ruling party or were known to the corporator. It was also alleged that Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 were deducted from the Rs 10,000 immediate cash relief aid assured by the state's Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.