Protesters wave black flags at Tamil Nadu Governor in Cuddalore, detained

When the police intervened to prevent the display of black flags, the protesters took to the streets and created blockades, leading to the detentions of those involved in the protest.

news News

Members of the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) were detained by the police in Cuddalore on June 21, 2023, for protesting and displaying black flags during the visit of Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, to Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. The demonstration took place on International Yoga Day, where various political parties in Tamil Nadu had planned to express their opposition to the Governor by showing black flags near a traffic signal in Thirupathiripuliyur.

The protest was led by C. Madhavan, the district secretary of CPI(M), and witnessed active participation from members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. When the police intervened to prevent the display of black flags, the protesters took to the streets and created blockades, leading to the detention of those involved in the protest.

Governor R.N. Ravi has faced criticism since assuming office in Tamil Nadu. His statements against the state government and democratic parties, as well as his controversial decisions, have drawn scrutiny. These include spreading false information about a child marriage incident in Chidambaram and mocking Chief Minister Stalin's foreign tour aimed at attracting investors. Furthermore, his disparagement of Marxist ideology and remarks questioning the credibility of Darwin's evolutionary theory have added to the discontent.

As a form of protest, people have resorted to displaying black flags during the Governor's visits, condemning his behavior and calling for his removal from the position.