To promote tourism, Kerala launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign

Kerala Tourism has released songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination.

news Tourism

Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism, on Monday, February 14, has launched a high-octane campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state. As part of the campaign, the Department of Tourism has produced a music album titled 'Love is in the air', featuring eight micro-love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the videos have already got around one lakh views collectively, an official release said here on Monday. Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavan and Wynk, etc, it said.

Pitching the campaign on Valentine's Day, Kerala Tourism announced a contest for its social media followers to create reels using the lyrical video micro-love songs released on social media pages. The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala.

The campaign titled 'Honeymoon Holidays' was originally unveiled after the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations. It was temporarily shelved after the pandemic's third wave started.

Earlier last year in 2021, Kerala Tourism launched a campaign named â€˜My First Trip 2021â€™ to bring in domestic tourists. Rani George, Principal Secretary of Tourism in Kerala said, â€œThe trip will give the participants a chance to not just visit the famous tourist destinations in Kerala, but experience the cuisine, culture, art and other popular activities around.

(With PTI inputs)