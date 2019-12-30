Producer Bunny Vas claims incredible response for 'Prati Roju Pandage'

Tollywood

The film has Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.

The Sai Dharam Tej starrer Prati Roju Pandage hit the marquee on December 20 to a good response. The film, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, was directed by Maruthi Dasari and bankrolled by Bunny Vas under his banner with Allu Aravind presenting it. S Thaman composed music for this flick with Jayakumar cranking the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits. Deva Datta scripted Prati Roju Pandage while Maruthi had penned the story and screenplay. Prati Roju Pandage hit the marquee on December 20 as Christmas release and turned out to be a good grosser at the box office.

Confirming the film’s success, producer Bunny Vas said in an interview to the Times of India, “The response to the film has been incredible. Usually, the collections tend to slow down after the weekend but to see such a strong response even after a week is overwhelming.”

Director Maruthi said, “Prati Roju has become the highest grosser in Sai Dharam’s career. Ditto for me too. On Christmas Day, we went to Rajahmundry and the reception I received from those who watched the film was overwhelming. I have never experienced anything like that before. Everyone was just so welcoming — they’re were whistling, hooting, calling out my name. So much love came my way. All this just proves how well they connected with the story.”

Recently, Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja who watched the film took to his Facebook page to pen down a note and in which he has mentioned that Prati Roju Pandaage is a must-watch and congratulated the entire team for the fabulous work. He wrote, "Prati Roju Pandage is a must-watch for the values that are cleverly weaved into entertainment... Good job Tej, Maruthi and the whole team !! Raashi Khanna Thaman S Geetha Arts UV Creations."

It may be noted here, reports have emerged that Maruthi will be next directing the launchpad of ace producer DVV Danayya’s son. The producer has been looking for a suitable director for his son’s debut film and zeroed in on Maruthi, as he is known to have a good track record with debut actors. Reports are that Danayya and Maruthi are planning it as a high budget movie. More details will be out soon.

