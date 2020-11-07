Priya Prakash Varrierâ€™s new Instagram photos go viral

The â€˜Oru Adaar Loveâ€™ actor had been on a break from Instagram during the lockdown but became active again recently.

Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier has a huge number of followers on Instagram. Some time ago, Priya, who has over seven million followers on Instagram, deactivated the account citing mental and health peace during the lockdown. However, the actor got back with a bang and recently set the internet on fire by posting a few pictures that have since gone viral among her fans. Seen in a silvery thigh-high slit cut gown with matching boots, Priya Prakash grabbed the attention of netizens in a big way.

Priya debuted in the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, which released last year. A song in which she winks at the male lead of the film had gone viral much before the movie released, bringing instant fame to Priya. The film was directed by Omar Lulu and produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy. It was a campus entertainer revolving around a set of school students.

The film had a bevy of newbies in pivotal roles and that included Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, Priya Prakash Varrier and Michelle Ann Daniel. While the director himself was in charge of the story, the screenplay was penned by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan. Shaan Rahman had composed music for this venture with Sinu Sidharth cranking the camera and Achu Vijayan editing it.

At present, Priyaâ€™s fans are waiting for her debut in Bollywood with the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow. The trailer of this film has been unveiled and was the centre of controversy for some time.

Besides Sridevi Bungalow, Priya also has another Hindi film titled Love Hackers in her kitty. It is a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Earlier reports said that the film will be shot across various locations in Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

There are also reports of the debut director Raghu Kovi approaching Priya for his upcoming Kannada film. There were reports that the director met the actor at her residence in Thrissur for a discussion but she is yet to take a call on it. If Priya decides on to taking up the offer, it will mark her debut in Sandalwood.

The actor has also signed her next Malayalam film titled Oru Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari. VK Prakash will be directing the film scripted by Anoop Menon. It stars Priya and Anoop Menon in the lead roles with Ambi Neenasam playing a pivotal character.

