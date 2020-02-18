Priya Bhavani Shankar roped in for 'Aham Brahmasmi'

With 'Aham Brahmasmi', Priya will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry.

It was announced a few days ago that Manchu Manoj’s upcoming film is titled Aham Brahmasmi and Srikanth N Reddy will be making his debut as a director with this flick. The film will officially go on the floors on March 6. Apart from playing the lead role in it, Manchu Manoj will be producing Aham Brahmasmi under his banner MM Arts. Reports are that Aham Brahmasmi will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

While there are various speculations about the female lead, we hear that Priya Bhavani Shankar has bagged the role. With Aham Brahmasmi, she will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry.

The actor has a number of films in her kitty including the Tamil movie Mafia: Chapter 1, which is in the post-production mode. It is touted to be an action crime thriller. Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar play the lead pair in this flick with Prasanna in an important role. The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography and editing are handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

Following the success of Monster, actors SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar have reunited for Radha Mohan’s next titled Bommai. It is produced by SJ Suryah under the banner Angel Studios. Shooting for the movie was completed recently. The film is slated to release on May 15.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is also part of the much-awaited magnum opus Indian 2, which is directed by S Shankar. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah‘s Lyca Productions. The film stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this venture with R Rathnavelu cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits.

