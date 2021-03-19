Priya Anand to star opposite Prashanth in 'Andhagan'

‘Andhagan’ is the Kollywood remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 Hindi movie ‘Andhadhun’

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood actor Priya Anand is the latest addition to the cast of Prashanth’s upcoming film Andhagan as the female lead. Prashanth announced the news on Twitter, sharing a picture from the film’s shoot. “& it’s official! Happy to announce that @PriyaAnand is on board!” he wrote. He also tagged other actors who are part of the cast.

Andhagan is the Kollywood remake of the 2018 Bollywood movie Andhadun. Prashanth will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the original, while Radhika will be essaying Radhika Apte’s role. Actor Simran has been brought on to essay Tabu’s role from the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Apart from featuring Prashanth, Priya Anand and Simran in the lead roles, the film also stars Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar alongside actors Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, Leela Samson and Manobala, among others.

The Tamil remake of the black comedy Andhadhun is spearheaded by Prashanth’s father and filmmaker Thiagarajan Sivanandam. The movie went on floors on March 10 and the first schedule reportedly commenced in Chennai. Composer Santhosh Narayanan will be taking care of the soundtrack and background scores for the Andhagan. Cinematographer Ravi Yadav, who has previously worked on projects that starred Prashanth in the lead such as Chembaruthi and Kaadhal Kavithai, is handling the camera for Andhagan.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a visually impaired pianist who gets caught up in the midst of a murder mystery. The Bollywood movie was both commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed. Andhadun received rave reviews from audiences for its gripping screenplay, captivating storyline and for the actors’ performances. The movie is also being remade in Telugu with actors Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah in lead.

Prashanth was last seen in the 2018 Tamil film Johnny, where he played the titular role alongside Sanchita Shetty. Johnny was directed by filmmaker Vetriselvan and bankrolled by Thiagarajan. Meanwhile, Priya Anand was last seen in political satire film LKG and the Tamil remake of Bollywood’s Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. She is currently working on Tamil movie Sumo as well as two Kannada movies-- James and RDX.