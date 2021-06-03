Private school teachers in Karnataka unimpressed with relief package

Just hours prior to the CM’s announcement, the teachers had staged an online protest demanding that the government provide them a COVID-19 relief package.

news Protest

Primary school teachers of private institutions in Karnataka are unhappy with Karnataka government’s relief package announced by Chief Minister BS Ydiyurappa on Thursday evening. The CM had announced a one-time relief package of Rs 5,000 for primary school teachers in Karnataka along with similar relief for other sections of the population whose livelihoods have been impacted due to the prolonged lockdown. Incidentally these teachers had staged an online protest demanding a relief package for them just hours before the announcement. Other than the relief package, the teachers also demanded that the government ensure job security and complete salary. Teachers held posters with the above demands and posted those pictures on social media.

“What can you really get for Rs 5,000? Someone who has other sources of income might somehow manage but those who were completely dependent on teaching, what should they do? If we fall ill once, nearly all of this Rs 5,000 will be gone. How are we to pay rent? How are we to pay for our children's education? We have struggled for over a year now and this is all that has been given. This is just a pittance and won't really help much,” said Saroja, who is a primary school teacher from Bengaluru.

Rajesh Bhat, a member of All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) Karnataka chapter and Bengaluru district convenor said, “AISEC and private school teachers’ delegation met the Karnataka Education Minister several times last year demanding a special economic package and job security and finally now they have announced the package. However, many private school teachers are unhappy with the package. For the past year, we private teachers are paid just half salary and some months nothing. In this background, we demand a package which will really help teachers. And we demand the government to ensure a monthly salary and job security for all teachers." He added, "Teaching is historically considered a noble profession but now all we can do is wonder whether it is a feasible profession."