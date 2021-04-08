Prithviraj Sukumaran starts shooting for Mohanlalâ€™s â€˜Barrozâ€™

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with â€˜Luciferâ€™, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Flix Mollywood

After enjoying Mohanlalâ€™s performance as an actor, fans are now eager to watch Barroz: The Guardian of Dâ€™ Gamaâ€™s Treasure, which marks the directorial debut of the Mollywood star. Netizens were delighted to see photos from the sets of the movie, which were shared by Mohanlal on Twitter recently.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie, shared photos from the sets of Barroz. In the photo shared by Prithvi on Wednesday, we see Mohanlal talking to Prithviraj about a scene, while the latter is seated and is listening to Mohanlal. Both of them seem to be engaged in an intense conversation. Interestingly, Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Fans are interested to see how the role reversal unfolds on screen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Santhosh Sivan, who is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, shared a selfie with Mohanlal, which was taken on the sets of Barroz.

Apart from directing the movie, Mohanlal will also be playing the lead role in the fantasy adventure film. The movie is based on the life of Barroz, a Portuguese mythical figure, who is said to have taken care of Vasco da Gamaâ€™s valuable treasures as its guardian for 400 years. Bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Barroz is likely to explore the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa.

The talented technical crew of the movie comprises Sreekar Prasad for editing, Santhosh Sivan for cinematography and Santhosh Raman for art direction, among others. Lydian Nadhaswaram is on board as the music composer for the venture.

Barroz not only features Mohanlal in the lead, but also stars American child actor Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega, Prathap Pothen and Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal was last seen in the Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2,which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.