Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Kaduva’ goes on floors

The Malayalam actor has a number of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Bhramam’ and ‘Barroz’.

Popular Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated venture Kaduva went on floors recently. The action thriller marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Shaji Kailas and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Announcing the news to fans, Prithviraj shared a poster from the movie on Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “They wanted a fight...He gave them a war!” Rolling from today! (sic).” Prithviraj looks rugged, wearing a white shirt and is seen smoking a cigar. We also see mountains in the backdrop and the rearview mirror of a car, elements that build suspense around the plot. The movie is reportedly going to be filmed in Kerala’s Mundakayam and Kumily.

Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen. Jinu V Abraham is on board as the writer, while Abinandhan Ramanujam will be taking care of the cinematography. Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the music director for the venture.

Prithviraj has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film Kuruthi. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie stars actors Prithviraj, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko. The Manu Warrier directorial is slated for theatrical release on May 13.

He is also filming for the Malayalam remake of the popular Bollywood movie Andhadhun. Prithvi will be reprising Ayushmann’s role from the original in Bhramam. The Malayalam remake is directed by filmmaker Ravi K Chandran, who is also handling the cinematography for the venture. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandas and Shankar in prominent roles.

He is also shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut. Interestingly, Mohanlal played the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, the Malayalam movie Lucifer.

The 38-year-old actor will also be seen in the upcoming movies Theerppu, Cold Case, Jana Gana Mana and Star among others.