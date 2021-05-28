Prithviraj shares old pic of his father Sukumaran with Mani Ratnam and Mohanlal

The image was taken on the sets of the Malayalam political drama ‘Unaru’, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and released on April 14, 1984.

Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a throwback picture on May 28, Friday, of his late father Sukumaran along with actor Mohanlal, filmmaker Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran on the sets of the 1984 Malayalam movie Unaru.

The nostalgic picture has been receiving a lot of attention since it was posted on Friday, with fans showing it appreciation. In the photograph, you see the director, cinematographer and other members of the crew gathered behind the camera lens, while Mohanlal is seen in the frame, with his back to them. The photo features actor Sukumaran standing in the background, viewing the shooting. Prithviraj also extended his gratitude to Ravi K Chandran, who shared the photo with him. Tweeting the photo, Prithviraj wrote, “Lalettan, Achan, Mani Ratnam sir, Ravi ettan (Ravi. K. Chandran), on the sets of UNARU (1984). @Mohanlal @dop007 Thank you @dop007 for the picture!(sic).”

Mollywood political drama Unaru was helmed by director Mani Ratnam and written by T Damodaran. The movie starred actors Mohanlal, Sukumaran, Ratheesh, Sabitha, Anand, Ashokan and Balan K Nair in lead roles. The plot revolves around the problems that emerged within Kerala's labour trade union parties. The film had music by composer Ilaiyaraaja. Unaru was released on 14 April 1984.

Currently, actor Mohanlal is working on his directorial debut Barroz. He will also be seen playing the lead in the movie. Actor Prithviraj will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Interestingly, Mohanlal played the lead role in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer.

Actor Prithviraj has a wide range of projects in his kitty. The actor awaits the release of the upcoming Mollywood films Kuruthi, Star, Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam and Aadujeevitham. All of these movies are in the post-production phase. At present, the actor is shooting for Kaduva, Theerppu, Barroz and Empuran, which is likely to hit the big screens next year.