Prithviraj asks fans not to give out spoilers for 'Cold Case', calls it a crime

The video was shared by Aditi Balan, who plays an investigative journalist in the film.

Flix Entertainment

It is a crime to watch a mystery thriller film and then spill the beans to another, knowing it will ruin it for them. That's what actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says in a short promo of his new film Cold Case, urging people to avoid giving out spoilers. Amazon Prime Video released the film on June 30 and it has received mixed reviews, ranging from calling it an amateurish attempt to average and good.

Prithviraj who plays a police officer in charge of solving a murder that's taken place more than a year ago says in all seriousness: "Watching a mystery thriller film and spilling out the climax or other twists in the film after knowing it would spoil another person's thrill is criminal. Think twice before you do that, don't spoil the cold case thrill of another person."

Aditi Balan, the actor who played the lead in the critically acclaimed Tamil film Aruvi, plays the female lead in Cold Case as an investigative journalist. She has shared Prithviraj's promo video with the comment: "Sssh! Donâ€™t let the truth haunt you, say no to spoilers. Let the audience and fans solve the mystery."

Read: 'Cold Case' review: Prithviraj-Aditi Balan thriller has some chills but is lukewarm

Cold Case is Prithvirajâ€™s first film to release on any platform after COVID-19 forced theatres to close down in March last year. His film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released just before the lockdown was hugely appreciated. The actor had then travelled to Jordan for the shooting of his film Aadujeevitham based on the real life story of a Gulf expatriate written as a novel by Benyamin. The crew was stuck there for a while before they could fly back home safely.

Aditi Balan is making her debut in Malayalam with Cold Case. The actor had said in an interview to TNM that she preferred to dub for herself but that she could not do that in the film.

Read: I want to do more Malayalam movies, dub for myself: Aditi Balan to TNM