President Kovind, PM Modi, leaders condole death of Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish

Ashish Yechury, elder son of Sitaram Yechury, who was under treatment for COVID-19 passed away on Thursday morning.

news Death

Condolences are pouring in over the demise of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son Ashish, who was under treatment for COVID-19. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other top political leaders, many have expressed their condolences over the death. Thirty-five-year-old Ashish Yechury, who was working as a senior copy editor at NewsLaundry, passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon. He had been battling COVID-19 for the past two weeks.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief on the demise. “Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Kovind tweeted.

Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also expressed their condolences.

“Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time,” Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. https://t.co/iraYm2f9Cg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 22, 2021

“Dear @SitaramYechury Deepest condolences on your loss. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief. Our thoughts are with you and your family,” Ramesh Chennithala tweeted.

Dear @SitaramYechury

Deepest condolences on your loss. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief. Our thoughts are with you and your family. https://t.co/sa2e5dS3i3 — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) April 22, 2021

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko also condoled the death.

Stalin said he was deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,” he said in a tweet.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his sympathies and said he was “saddened” over Ashish’s demise. His son and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and MMK leader Prof MH Jawahirullah also expressed their condolences.

Senior Congress leader from Kerala KC Venugopal expressed his condolences saying his thoughts are with Yechury and his family.

Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury.



I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade @SitaramYechury, his family and friends at this difficult time. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 22, 2021

Am deeply saddened on the demise of Ashish Yechury, the eldest son of Shri.@SitaramYechury, the General Secretary of the Marxist Party. May the mother nature give enough strength to Comrade Yechury to overcome this tragedy. — Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) April 22, 2021

(With agency inputs)