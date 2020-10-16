Pregnant nurse in Kerala run over by bus after falling from footboard, dies

Shelmi, a mother of two was pregnant with her third child when the accident occurred.

news Death

A nurse in Kerala's Alappuzha district was killed after being run over by a private bus that she was boarding on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Shelmi Paulose, who was a nurse in Lakeshore Hospital at Nettor in Ernakulam district. Shelmi, a mother of two was pregnant with her third child when the accident occurred.

The accident happened on Thursday morning at Chandhiroor near Aroor when Shelmi was boarding the bus to go to work. According to police, Shelmi fell from the footboard of the bus after a truck hit the bus from behind just as she was entering the vehicle. After falling down, she was run over by the bus. According to reports, she succumbed to her injuries the same day.

"The accident happened right in front of the Chandhiroor school. Her husband was standing across the road after dropping her off at the bus stop when the accident occurred," said her colleague who lives near the place. Shelmi had been working in Lakeshore for many years. Shelmi who was reportedly a Wayanad native was living in a rented house in Chandhiroor with her family.

Officials of Aroor police station told TNM that a case of unnatural death has been registered and that they seized the truck which hit the bus. However officials said that no one has been arrested. According to reports, the truck driver absconded following the accident.

In a similar incident last month, a pregnant nurse fell from a private bus in Kannur district, and was killed in the accident. Twenty-seven-year-old Divya George, who was working at Aster Hospital, had boarded the bus for work when the accident occured.