Predicting Bitcoinâ€™s market bottom: $20,000 on the cards?

BTCâ€™s recent movements resemble that of the 2018 bear market.

Bitcoin price actions have been on a downtrend since its all-time-high in November 2021. In particular, it has seen a steep decline in the last couple of months and, for the first time ever, witnessed seven red weeks in a row. BTC nearly fell to the$25,000 level last week before bouncing back to the $30,000 range.

Investors are clearly troubled by the latest moves and are hoping for some direction on when a reversal in fortunes can happen and at what price will Bitcoin hit its bottom. We might be able to help.

Understanding the 2018 bear market

Some analysts believe that its current market phase is similar to what happened in 2018. Letâ€™s take a closer look at 2018.



Bitcoinâ€™s 2018 bear market structure

Source: TradingView

In 2018, BTC lost 80% of its value and was trading at $3,000, losing nearly $200 billion from its market cap by late November 2018. Take a closer look at the blue circles on the candlestick chart, and youâ€™ll be able to observe some patterns that we can project this year.