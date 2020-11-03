Prayers held in Tamil Nadu village for Kamala Harris's victory in US polls

Kamala Harris's maternal family hails from Thiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu.

news US Elections 2020

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village.

Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Thiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

"She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media.

The Democrats and Republicans face-off in a bitter fight in the race to the White House in the US. Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger for President Donald Trump, had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate.

Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village and the locals are keen to see his grand daughter come out in flying colours in the polls.

The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden. The villagers had even put up posters of Kamala Harris in August when they came to know of her nomination. Meena Harris, Kamala Harrisâ€™s niece, tweeted the photo of the poster that was put up in Painganadu village, Thulasenthirapuram, in Mannargudi.

A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday.

Watch the video of the special prayers conducted on Tuesday here: