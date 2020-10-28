Prayaga Martin to star in Balakrishnaâ€™s â€˜NBK 106â€™?

After Catherine Tresa announced her opting out of the project, rumours suggest that Prayaga Martin may have bagged the lead female role.

Flix Tollywood

South Indian actor Catherine Tresa was reportedly all set to play the female lead in the upcoming Balakrishna starrer, tentatively titled as NBK 106. However, she later opted out of the project. After she left, filmmakers were on the lookout for a suitable heroine. Since the project was announced a few months ago, the question of who would play the female lead was widely speculated. Now, reports have emerged that Prayaga Martin might have bagged the role. It is rumoured that she may be seen as an IAS officer in the film, but this is not yet confirmed.

NBK 106 is directed by Boyapati Srinivas. This will be the third time that the director and the Telugu star N Balakrishna will be working together, after the hit movies Simha and Legend. NBK 106 is being produced by Miriyala Raveendar under his production banner. Balakrishna, also referred to as Balayya, will be seen in dual roles in this film, which will be an additional treat for his fans.

The actor was seen in a dual role in his last film Ruler as well, playing both a cop and a politician. K S Ravikumar directed the film, and the story was penned by Paruchuri Murali. The rest of the technical crew included Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Ruler was bankrolled by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan were roped in to play the female leads in this flick. Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Bhumika Chawla formed the rest of the star cast.

Meanwhile, Prayaga Martin has the Tamil film Kalathil Santhippom in her kitty. It is a multi-starrer that has Jiiva and Arulnithi playing the lead roles. N Rajasekar is the director of this film, which is based on the theme of â€˜friendshipâ€™. Jiivaâ€™s father and producer RB Chaudhury is bankrolling the film under his banner Super Good Films. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score music for this film, we hear.

Prayaga was last seen in the Malayalam film Ulta, which had Gokul Suresh in the lead role. The film starred Anusree and Ramesh Pisharody, with Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique and KPAC Lalitha in supporting roles.

Ulta was directed by Suresh Poduval, a popular scriptwriter in the Malayalam film industry. Gopi Sundar and Sudarsan composed music for this flick, with Prakash Velayudhan cranking the camera and Shameer Muhammed in charge of the editing. It was produced by Dr. Subash Cipy under the production banner Cipy Creative Works Pvt. Ltd.

Watch the 'first roar' of NBK 106: