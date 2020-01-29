Prashant Kishor expelled from JD(U) for ‘anti-party activities’

Prashant Kishor had accused Nitish Kumar of ‘lying’ about his induction into the party and questioned if it was tantamount to admitting capitulation before the BJP.

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor from the party over his statements against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) has also expelled senior leader Pavan Varma over his statement voicing unhappiness over the party allying with BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor had accused Nitish Kumar of lying about his induction into the party and questioned if it was tantamount to admitting capitulation before the BJP. Nitish Kumar had stated that Prashant had been inducted into the party at the insistence of the then BJP Chief Amit Shah.

"@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?," he wrote on Twitter.

Kishor, who was inducted into the JD(U) in September 2018, and was made the party's national vice-president weeks later, had rankled the BJP with his stout opposition to CAA, NPR and NRC and provision of professional service to leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. In an interview to The Hindu in December, Prashant Kishor had termed Prime Minister Modi's denial — that there were no discussions on National Register of Citizens (NRC) within the Union government — as a “tactical retreat” due to the growing protest against CAA and NRC.

It was Kishor who expressed opposition against the Act from his party. It led to a rift between the JD(U) party. Kishor and Pavan Varma spoke out publicly against Nitish Kumar' for his decision to support the Act.

After his expulsion, Prashant Kishor tweeted: Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."

Pavan Varma, a former Rajya Sabha member, had sent Nitish Kumar a two-page letter seeking "ideological clarity" and questioned the party’s decision to contest the Delhi assembly polls in alliance with BJP. Nitish Kumar had reacted sharply to Varma’s statement, saying that he was “free to go wherever he likes.”

(With PTI inputs)