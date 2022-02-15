Pranav, Kalyani and Darshana’s romantic drama Hridayam to stream on OTT

Helmed by filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, ‘Hridayam’ hit the big screens on January 21 this year.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the Malayalam romantic drama Hridayam, which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, have announced that the film will be streamed on OTT soon. The makers said on Monday, February 14, that Hridayam will stream on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar from February 18. A clip from the film was also unveiled by Disney Plus Hotstar on YouTube on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial hit the big screens on January 21 and opened to positive responses from critics and fans alike. In the film, Pranav and Darshana’s characters fall in love with each other during their college days. However, following their breakup, Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan develop feelings for each other. But what happens when Pranav and Darshana have a chance encounter with each other, forms the rest of the plot.

interview that the film’s story is based on events from his and his friends’ lives. Hridayam’s co-producer is Noble Babu Thomas, presenting it under his banner Big Bang Entertainments, while Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the project. The soundtracks of the film have also garnered positive reception. Viswajith Odukkathil has taken care of cinematography and Ranjan Abraham has been roped in as the editor.

In an interview with TNM, Vineeth said, “It’s more of a coming-of-age drama. About this young man’s journey from 17 to 28 years, and the different phases in life. His relationships, challenges, friendships, and insecurities.”

Speaking about how music plays a prominent role in his films, Vineeth added, “When I write, there is a rhythm. I connect everything in my life with music. Music and sound are something that I live with. I tell Divya (his wife) that I walk with a background score in my head. That’s never a pressure. I write songs like I write my scene. It will have an intro, background (BG), second stanza, third stanza. That’s why the song BG and charanam fit so well. Look at the song featuring Darshana Rajendran in the movie.”