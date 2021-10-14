Prakash Raj seeks CCTV footage of MAA polls, alleges lapses

Prakash Raj resigned from MAA after Manchu Vishnu was elected president.

Soon after resigning from the Movie Artists Association (MAA), actor Prakash Raj has demanded that Election Officer Krishnamohan provide CCTV footage and relevant information pertaining to the polls held by the film body. Earlier this week, following the victory of actor Manchu Vishnu as president, Prakash Raj decided to quit MAA stating that he could not continue as it would be difficult to work in an association with a mixed panel.

Later, his panel members too followed suit by announcing that they are resigning from their posts and do not want to continue in a mixed panel under the leadership of the newly elected president, Manchu Vishnu.

However, Vishnu said that he would not accept Prakash Raj’s resignation. Vishnu, during his election campaign, had said that he would change the bye-laws of MAA so that a non-Telugu person would not be eligible to contest in MAA elections, and can only vote for a candidate.

Prakash Raj, in his letter to the Election Officer, alleged that there were lapses in the poll process and pointed out certain unfortunate incidents that had happened around it. He said, “The tempers were high and we saw unruly, anti-social behaviour by DRC member Mohan Babu and ex President Naresh. They abused, threatened and physically abused members of MAA. I assume you use your discretionary powers to allow them and their henchmen in the polling arena.”

Prakash Raj alleged that the elections and the incidents that followed had made the members a laughing stock in the eyes of the public. He also said that visuals pertaining to the polls had been leaked to the media, and added that MAA members too wished to know the truth about these reports.

Prakash Raj further said, “I request you to give us CCTV footage, it is our democratic right to get all the relevant information related to polls. As a polling officer it is your duty to preserve all the records for at least three months.”