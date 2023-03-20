Tollywood

Prabhu Deva welcomes Ram Charan on sets of RC15 with Naatu Naatu performance

While Ram Charan is already back to work on the sets of director Shankar’s RC15, Jr NTR will soon begin work on his upcoming film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

The lead actors of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Junior NTR and Ram Charan, are getting back to working on their upcoming projects after their recent trip to Los Angeles in the United States for the Academy Awards ceremony. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR has won the Oscar for the best original song this year, and the award was presented to music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony held on March 12.

Ram Charan is back on the sets of the Shankar directorial whose working title is RC15, which also stars Kiara Advani. Jr NTR will reportedly start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards. NTR30 is directed by Koratala Siva, who has previously collaborated with the actor for Janatha Garage, and has made films such as Mirchi, Bharat Ane Nenu and more recently, Acharya. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, and marks her debut in Telugu cinema.

As Ram Charan returned to the sets of RC15 after a break, choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva and his team surprised the actor with a performance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ with hundreds of dancers. ‘Naatu Naatu’ choreographer Prem Rakshith was also felicitated by the group.

NAATU NAATU to the TEAM pic.twitter.com/g58cQlubCp — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the makers of NTR30 took to social media to announce that the project will be launched with a puja ceremony to be held on March 23 in Hyderabad. "Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd,” the makers said on social media.

The film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, while R Rathnavelu will be in charge of the camera, Sabu Cyril of art and Sreekar Prasad of editing. NTR30 is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. It is expected to be released worldwide on April 5, 2024.