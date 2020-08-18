Prabhas plays Lord Ram in 'Adipurush', director Nag Ashwin confirms

While the film will be directed by Om Raut, the confirmation of Prabhas' role as Lord Ram came from Nag Ashwin.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Prabhas, who will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, is all set to star in an upcoming magnum opus titled Adipurush. In the announcement that was made on Monday, the film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T Series banner. The makers had confirmed that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. The title poster hints that the film could be based on Ramayan and Prabhas could be seen playing Lord Ram.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram in the upcoming magnum opus, which will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. "Very excited to see Prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before. Good luck to the whole team (sic),” Ashwin tweeted.

Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush https://t.co/evGHogaIHC August 18, 2020

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is teaming up with Prabhas in an upcoming project that is tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, and will be making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films.

Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with the director Om Raut, who recently directed Ajay Devgn and Sai Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji.

Talking about the project, Prabhas said in the statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

On teaming up with Prabhas, Om Raut said, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

The actor also shared a short clip of the title reveal on his Instagram page

The project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release and are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. However, talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will resume shooting of Radhe Shyam from September onwards. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

The first look poster of the film was released recently featuring Prabhas and the film’s female lead, Pooja Hegde, in a romantic pose with the ancient city of Rome in the backdrop.The film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathya in supporting roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)