Prabhas likely to work with ‘KGF’ director Prashant Neel

Per reliable sources, Prashant recently met Prabhas and even pitched a story idea which the latter really liked.

Actor Prabhas, who already has three big-ticket projects in his kitty, is most likely to sign his fourth film in the coming months with KGF fame Prashant Neel, who has met the Baahubali star amid collaboration rumours. As per recent reports, Prashant might work with Prabhas on a pan-Indian project before getting to work with Jr NTR. An official announcement regarding this project is expected to be made soon.

It has already been confirmed by reliable sources that Prashant recently met Prabhas and even pitched a story idea which the latter really liked. Even if Prabhas goes on the sign the project, it will only materialise in the second half of next year or the year after that.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming project, Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

According to reports, the Indian leg of the schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad next month. Pooja Hegde will join this schedule along with other key actors. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil. Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next couple of months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments.

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago, “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.” The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during summer of 2021.

Prabhas recently signed a new project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. Prabhas also has a project titled Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing.

