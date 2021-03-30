Prabhas buys new luxury car, photos and videos go viral

Photos and videos of Prabhas taken alongside his brand-new Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, went viral on social media.

Actor Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood, who gained a massive fan following at a national level after playing the titular role in blockbuster period-drama Baahubali. Recently, fans eagerly shared photos and videos of the actor after he purchased a new car reportedly worth Rs 6 crore.

The photos and videos show Prabhas along with his newly-purchased Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Few videos also show Prabhas riding the bright orange coloured car to his home. The actor reportedly revealed in an earlier interview that he wanted to buy the car.

Some of the fans have praised the actor for working hard and fulfilling his dream. “Once #Prabhas said in an interview, now he got it. Dreams don't come true ,you need to fulfill it. ..make them real,” one of the users tweeted. The actor also reportedly owns other expensive cars such as Jaguar XJR and BMW X3. Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. The actor has been featured thrice in Forbes’ ‘Celebrity 100’ list which is curated based on income and popularity.

Once #Prabhas Said In An Interview

Now He Got It



Dreams Doesn't Come True ,You Need To Fullfill It ..Make Them Real pic.twitter.com/9ZGKY754j0 — Prabhas (@Prabhasonlinne) March 28, 2021

Prabhas is currently working on Salaar, which is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Bankrolled by Hombale films, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. Shruti Haasan will star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming action-thriller flick. The movie is slated for theatrical release on April 14. Prabhas is also currently filming for the romantic-drama outing Radhe Shyam, where he will be seen alongside actor Pooja Hegde. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The plot is reportedly set in Europe. Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on July 30.

Prabhas is also currently filming for Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. The Tollywood star was last seen in the 2019 movie Saaho.