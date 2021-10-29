â€˜Power starâ€™ Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to Bengaluru hospital

Actor Puneeth is reported to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and is being attended by a team of specialists.

news Sandalwood

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. The actor, also popularly known as â€˜Powerstar,â€™ was rushed to the hospital on Friday, October 29, after he complained of chest pain. According to reports, he suffered a mild heart attack while he was working out on Friday morning. These are still preliminary reports and an official statement from the hospital is expected soon. He is reported to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and is being attended by a team of specialists.

A large number of fans gathered outside Vikram hospital on hearing the news. Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar. On the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar's next film will be a psychological thriller drama titled Dvita. The film will be directed by Pawan Kumar, who rose to fame earlier with the film U Turn.

This is a developing story