Naushad, popular chef and producer of Malayalam films, passed away at a hospital in Thiruvalla on August 27, Friday, at 9 am. He was reportedly 55 years old and had been unwell. Admitted weeks ago, he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Naushad's wife Sheeba, aged 51, had died only two weeks ago. The couple leave behind their daughter, Nashwa, aged 13.

The hospital staff told TNM that he had been sick. The New Indian Express reports that Naushad had abdomen-related ailments for three years.

Naushad became popular through cookery shows he hosted on Malayalam television channels. He also became a judge in cooking contests. Naushad ran a restaurant chain in Kochi. He had undergone a bariatric surgery (for weight loss) once and lost 50 kilograms.

He made his foray into the film industry by producing the critically acclaimed film Kazhcha, with Mammootty in the lead. Blessy, the director of the film, was reportedly a classmate of Naushad. That year Naushad won the State Film Award for Best Producer. He went on to produce other films including Mammootty starrers like Best Actor and Chattambinadu. Mammootty has posted his condolences for the chef-producer on his Facebook page.

Actor Manoj K Jayan posted about his memories of Naushad since the time they became friends during the filming of Kazhcha. Manoj played an important role in the film. "Like his body, his mind had also been big. Will not hear him calling 'mone' (son) with affection anymore. Condolences, RIP dear friend," Manoj wrote.

Directors Sajin Baabu, Vinayan and Madhupal, actors Jayaram and Surabhi Lakshmi and other film personalities and politicians also posted their condolences. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sent out his condolence message. Naushad became a dear person to the people of Kerala through the television shows in which he introduced taste varieties, CM Pinarayi said.