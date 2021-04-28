Popular children’s writer Sumangala dies in Kerala

Sumangala bagged the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her contribution to children's literature.

news Obituary

Well-known author of children's literature in Malayalam, Leela Nambudiripad, known by her pen name Sumangala, died on Tuesday at her residence in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district due to age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 87.

Sumangala bagged the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her contribution to children's literature. She has also made her mark as a translator and novelist. Besides translating Panchatantra and Valmiki Ramayana from Sanskrit into Malayalam, she has also penned over 50 books. Her works include Mittayi Pothi, Neypayasam, Manjadikuru, Kurinjiyum Koottukarum, among others.

According to reports, Sumangala fell ill after a fall three months ago. Born in 1934, Sumangala is the daughter of later Sanskrit scholar OMC Namboothiripad and Uma Antharjanam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Minister AK Balan condoled the demise of Sumangala, saying it was a great loss to the children's literature. "She was an author who understood children and used simple language to pen the stories for them. She had introduced numerous stories on Indian mythology to children," Vijayan said. He also added that her contributions mainly involved opening the doors of mythology to children. “With works like Mittayi Pothi, she entered into the hearts of children with ease,” CM said.

Minister AK Balan said that Sumangala beautifully translated the Panchatantra stories into Malayalam. "She has penned over 50 books for children. Her contributions to language and literature will always be remembered," he said in his condolences message.

Sumangala, a resident of Thrissur, is survived by three children. According to reports, her funeral will be held at the Paramekkavu Shanti Ghat crematorium in Thrissur.

Watch video: Interview of writer Sumangala