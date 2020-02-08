Pooja Kumar opts out of 'Kabadadaari'

The actor has opted out of the Tamil remake of 'Kavaludaari' for political reasons.

Flix Kollywood

The Kannada film Kavaludaari turned out to be a big hit following which its remake rights were lapped up like hotcakes. It was reported earlier that Sibiraj would be playing the lead role in the Tamil version titled Kabadadaari.

Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is helming the project and the shooting of this film began in Chennai some time ago. Nanditha Shwetha and Pooja Kumar were earlier signed up to play the female leads in this entertainer. However, it now appears that Pooja Kumar has opted out of the project due to personal reasons. Suman Ranganath, who played the role in the original version, has been brought on board for the Tamil remake as well. She was last seen in the Tamil film Arrambam, which had Ajith in the lead. Kabadadaari also has Nasser and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.

Simon King is composing the tunes with Rasamathi wielding the camera. Kabadadaari is bankrolled under the banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors. The film is in the final stages with around three weeks of shooting left. Plans are on to release it in March next year.

The Kannada Power star Puneeth Rajkumar bankrolled Kavaludaari under his banner PRK Productions. Written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film’s star cast included Anant Nag, Rishi, Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Roshni Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar. While Anant Nag played the role of a retired police inspector, Rishi played a sub-inspector. Charan Raj is the music composer of this flick and Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Set in the 1970s, it is an investigative noir film that is about a couple who were involved in a crime; the repercussions of which are felt even today.

This film is also being remade in Telugu under the title Kapatadhaari with Sumanth playing the lead role.