Pooja Hegde to star opposite Vijay in â€˜Thalapathy 65â€™

After delivering the blockbuster film Master, Kollywood star Vijay is gearing up for another film. Fans have been eager to receive updates about his upcoming project Thalapathy 65 and were excited when the production company Sun Pictures tweeted about the female lead for the movie.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to announce on Wednesday that popular actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Vijay in the tentatively titled project Thalapathy 65.

â€œThe gorgeous @hegdepooja onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65!" wrote Sun Pictures on Twitter.

Ever since the news was announced, netizens are eagerly waiting to receive more updates about the venture and are tweeting about the film using trending hashtags such as #Thalapathy65 #PoojaHegde and #Vijay among others.

Pooja Hegde made her Kollywood debut with the 2012 superhero film Mugamoodi, where she shared the screen with actor Jiiva.

Nelson Dhilipkumar, who is known for his work in films such as actor Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila, is spearheading the project. Thalapathy 65 has music by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously collaborated with actor Vijay and director Nelson.

Anirudh has worked with Vijay for his 2014 Tamil film Kaththi and the action- drama film Master, which hit the screens earlier in January. Meanwhile, he had also teamed up with Nelson for the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila and upcoming movie Doctor starring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Thalapathy 65 will be produced by Sun Pictures. Filmmaker Nelson Dhilipkumar is currently awaiting the release of Doctor, which is likely to release during Ramadan this year.

Actor Pooja Hegde has a number of projects in her kitty. She is currently shooting for romantic- drama film Radhe Shyam, which is one of the most- anticipated films of 2021. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will star Baahubali fame Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. She will also be seen in upcoming Telugu movies such as Most Eligible Bachelor and Acharya. She will be returning to Hindi cinema with the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus.