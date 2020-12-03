Pooja Hegde to join Dulquer Salmaan's wartime love story?

To be shot in multiple languages, the film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Flix Tollywood

Dulquer Salmaan is collaborating with director Hanu Raghavapudi for an untitled romantic period drama, and the actor will be seen in the role of a Lieutenant in the period romance that takes place in the backdrop of a war. According to sources, the makers are planning to rope in Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in this untitled film

The film will be made in multiple languages. Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies, the production companies that bankrolled Dulquerâ€™s previous Telugu film Mahanati, are jointly producing this new film. Dulquer made his Telugu debut in the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati. His performance in the role of Gemini Ganesan won him the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor (Critics).

Dulquerâ€™s role in this romantic period drama is called Lieutenant Ram, and the film is set in the year 1964. This announcement came on Dulquer's 34th birthday. The makers of the film released a conceptual poster and revealed the actor will be playing a role named Lieutenant Ram.

Hanu Raghavapudi is known for the 2018 film Padi Padi Leche Manasu starring Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi. For the new Dulquer film, the director is once again collaborating with music composer Vishal Chandrasekar, after working together for Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

After starring in the hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, Pooja has been working on multiple projects in Telugu, including Jil director Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, and Bommarillu director Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. She is also acting in the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

Dulquer had two film releases in 2020 â€” Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Varane Avashyamund. He has received much recognition for his interesting film choices. He also produced the film Maniyarayile Ashokan for which he garnered appreciation.

While the pre-production work for this film is on, Dulquer is waiting for the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup, based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, Keralaâ€™s most wanted culprit who killed a man in 1984 and has been on the run ever since.

Dulquer is also working in the upcoming Tamil films Vaan and Hey Sinamika.

(Content provided by Digital Native)