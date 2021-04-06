Police in Hyderabad crack case of body found in fridge

The case came to light after authorities broke into his house as his family could not reach him and neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Days after a manâ€™s body was found stuffed in a fridge in Hyderabad, the city police said that they had cracked the murder case of 40-year-old Siddiq Ahmed, who was found dead in his rented house at Karimikanagar in Jubilee Hills. The Hyderabad police said that the murder was carried out by the deceasedâ€™s wife Rubina and one Mohammed Ali.

According to the police, the murder was carried out by Mohammed Ali on March 31 as Siddiq allegedly came to know about a relationship between the accused and his wife. Both the accused were arrested on Monday. The case came to light after authorities broke into Siddiqâ€™s house earlier this week after his brother Mohammed Atik Ahmed could not reach him on his phone and neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Officials said that the Jubilee Hills police and the West Zone Task Force caught the suspect near Nampally, following which he is said to have confessed to the crime. The police said that Siddiq had caught Mohammed Ali at his house sometime earlier, and assaulted the latter. After the incident, Siddiq allegedly began harassing his wife, following which the duo conspired to kill him, the police said.

Police said that as per a plan by the accused, the woman went to her parentsâ€™ house along with their children on the occasion of a festival. The main accused allegedly then went to Siddiqâ€™s residence carrying a rod and entered into the house by opening the grill of a window with a screwdriver. He then attacked Siddiq with the rod, which led to his instant death, police said.

After the crime, the accused locked the door from outside the house and fled from the scene on the two-wheeler of the deceased to give an impression that he had gone out. The rod which the accused had thrown in a storm water drain near Vijetha theatre in Borabanda has been recovered along with the bike of the deceased, police said. The accused were presented in front of a court and remanded to custody.